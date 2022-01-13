Suspect in fatal Wheatfield stabbing charged

Jan. 13—WHEATFIELD — An Amherst man has been arrested and charged in connection with a murder in the Town of Wheatfield.

Niagara County Sheriff's Office Criminal Bureau of Investigations investigators on Wednesday night charged Leroy Cheek, 35, with a single count of second-degree murder in the slaying of Jesse Gonzalez Miranda.

Gonzalez Miranda, 25, of West Seneca,was found dead in a Niagara Road home on Tuesday night. Sheriff's investigators had been searching for Cheek since shortly after the discovery of Gonzalez Miranda's body.

Patrol deputies responded to a report of a stabbing, at about 6:45 p.m., in the home in the 2400 block of Niagara Road. When they arrived, with EMS personnel, they found Gonzalez Miranda inside the residence.

Gonzalez Miranda had reportedly suffered suffered multiple stab wounds and was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators did not comment on a possible motive for the murder on Wednesday night, but did say that their preliminary information indicated that there had been "a dispute inside the residence," prior to the stabbing.

Cheek is being held at the Niagara County Jail, pending an arraignment on the murder charge which is expected to take place later today.