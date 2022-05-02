Suspect fatally shot by Simi Valley police was wanted for murder in Los Angeles, authorities say

Simi Valley police blocked off the area around First Street and Los Angeles Avenue Thursday night after a fatal officer-involved shooting.

Authorities on Monday confirmed that the gunman whom two Simi Valley police officers fatally shot last week was a suspect sought for murder in Los Angeles.

Derrick Padilla, 29, of Los Angeles died from multiple bullet wounds at the scene of the gunfire exchange Thursday night in a commercial area near First Street and East Los Angeles Avenue in Simi Valley, according to the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office and police reports.

The officers spotted Padilla on foot and confronted him because he matched the Los Angeles Police Department's description of the suspect, according to the Simi Valley Police Department.

During the interaction, Padilla opened fire on the two police officers who then shot him dead, police said. Padilla was pronounced dead at the scene. The officers were not injured. Simi Valley police Cmdr. Ritchie Lew said he did not immediately know more details on the incident, including the weapons involved and the number of shots fired.

The officers were placed on paid administrative leave while the incident is under investigation, a standard practice in officer-involved shootings. Lew said the department may identify the officers involved in a couple weeks when it makes body-camera footage of the incident publicly available.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Suspect shot, killed by Simi Valley police was wanted for murder in LA