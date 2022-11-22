Suspect in Fayette County shooting arrested in West Mifflin

The suspect in a shooting in Fayette County was arrested in West Mifflin on Tuesday, according to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release, deputies arrested Ramon Williams in the Mon View Heights housing complex on Tuesday afternoon.

Williams had been at large since Nov. 14, after a shooting in Uniontown. One man was shot in the head.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Uniontown City police searching for suspect after man shot in head

A warrant was issued for Williams’ arrest after the shooting. He has been charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of instruments of a crime and tampering with evidence.

Police said Williams attempted to flee out of a rear door of the residence during his arrest, but was taken into custody without incident.

He was taken to Allegheny County Jail and arraigned on the charges. He is awaiting extradition back to Fayette County.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Officer fired gun in morning Penn Hills incident Sheetz lowers Unleaded 88 gas price to $1.99 for Thanksgiving week Explainer: What is unleaded 88 gas? Is it safe for your car? VIDEO: CHANNEL 11 EXCLUSIVE: Keeping food fresher for longer DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts