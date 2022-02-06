Suspect on FBI's 10 Most Wanted list captured after 16 years on the run

A suspect added to the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list for allegedly killing two people in a 2006 shooting spree was captured in Mexico, the FBI announced Friday.

Octaviano Juarez-Corro, 48, has spent 16 years on the run after opening fire at a Memorial Day Weekend celebration in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, according to FBI. Juarez-Corro and his estranged wife at the time had argued over his presence at a holiday picnic on Lake Michigan, where he insisted on seeing their 3-year-old daughter.

After his wife demanded he leave, Juarez-Corro allegedly pulled out a gun and shot her, along with four others. Juarez-Corro’s wife survived two gunshots to the chest, but two others were killed and two more injured in the shooting, the FBI said.

An arrest warrant was issued on June 1, 2006, by the Milwaukee County Circuit Court with charges of first-degree homicide and first-degree attempted homicide.

Juarez-Corro appeared to have fled and was hit with a federal charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution the next day.

The FBI reported that Juarez-Corro, who was added to the most wanted list in September, was detained in Mexico. It's unclear whether he has retained a lawyer or when he might be extradited back to the U.S.

A reward up to $100,000 had been announced in his case, though it's unclear whether a tipster led authorities to the arrest.