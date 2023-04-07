Amarillo police have identified a suspect and a victim in a reported assault in February, in which a man died about a week after the incident.

On Feb. 2 at about 6:10 p.m., Amarillo officers were dispatched to the area in the 1600 block of Amarillo Boulevard East and Wilson Street on a report of an assault. When officers arrived, a man was being treated by paramedics, and he was taken to an area hospital with severe injuries, the Amarillo Police Department said in a news release issued Friday.

The man, identified as Quentin Voltairi, 79, died Feb. 10 due to his injuries.

A suspect was not at the scene, but Voltairi was seen with another man on a surveillance camera from an area business. Violent Crimes detectives investigated.

The suspect, since identified as Rafael Munoz, 35, was initially charged with aggravated assault and booked into the Potter County jail. Police said a warrant was obtained for a murder charge after the victim died, and Munoz has been arrested on that charge.

The Amarillo Police Homicide Unit is investigating this incident.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Suspect in February assault faces murder charge after man, 79, dies