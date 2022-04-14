Suspect from the February fatal shooting in Methuen arrested

A suspect in the February shooting of a 22-year-old Methuen man has been arrested, according to Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett and Methuen Police Chief.

Man killed after Thursday morning shooting in Methuen

Almost two months ago, on February 17, just before 5:30 a.m. the Methuen Police Department responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Kimball Road, said Blodgett.

Responding officers located Ewdy Lopez, of Kimball Rd, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and he was transported to Lawrence General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Yanuel Mejia, 18, of Lawrence was indicted by an Essex County grand jury Wednesday on charges of murder, carrying a firearm, and possession of a loaded firearm, according to Blodgett.

Through a cooperative effort by the Essex State Police Detective Unit, Methuen, and Lawrence Police detectives, Mejia was arrested Wednesday night in Lawrence.

He is expected to be arraigned in Salem Superior Court Thursday. He is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW