Suspect in February shooting arrested, charged

Apr. 29—On Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 7:58 p.m., Corcoran Police officers were dispatched to 1420 North Avenue for a report of a shooting. Officers located a Black male adult victim who had been shot multiple times. The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

On Feb. 23, at 2:22 p.m., Corcoran Police detectives attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by Charles Christopher Kerns due to an active warrant for his arrest.

Kerns fled on foot, leading detectives on a foot chase. Detectives caught and arrested Kerns in the backyard of a residence in the 2000 block of Lorina Avenue. During the incident Kerns discarded a firearm, which was located by detectives. Kerns was arrested and booked at the Kings County Jail for being a felon in possession of a firearm and other related charges.

Corcoran Police detectives began investigating the above-mentioned shooting. During the investigation, detectives obtained statements and additional evidence. The investigation revealed that Kerns was a suspect in the shooting.

On April 26 detectives charged Kerns with attempted murder, assault with a firearm, and participating in a criminal street gang. Kerns is being held on $715,000 bail for the listed charges.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective S. Pfarr at 559-992-5151.