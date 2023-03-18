Suspect in fentanyl trafficking ring sought by authorities

Mar. 18—ATHENS — Federal agents are searching for an Athens man charged in a 28-count, 10-defendant indictment alleging an armed fentanyl trafficking ring responsible for distributing multiple kilograms of fentanyl into the Athens-Clarke County community.

Christopher King, 34, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl and one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. If convicted, King faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $10 million fine. Anyone with information regarding King's whereabouts is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service in Macon at (478) 870-1017 or submit a tip anonymously by calling 1-877-WANTED-2.

King and nine co-defendants are facing federal drug and gun charges after a federal grand jury returned a 28-count indictment on Oct. 11, 2022. The indictment was unsealed on Dec. 22. According to the indictment, all of the defendants allegedly conspired to distribute more than one kilogram of heroin and more than 400 grams of fentanyl between February 2021 and September 2022.

Additionally, defendants James Hill, Jasmine Jackson, Jose Camacho and Kristopher Ellison are charged with conspiring to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and more than 500 grams of cocaine. The indictment alleges fentanyl and other drug trafficking occurred at various locations in northeast Georgia, mostly in Athens: an apartment at 120 Chateau Terrace, the Fairfield Inn and Suites, the Howard Johnson's Motel in Athens, and 3073 Hardman Morris Road in Colbert.

During the course of the investigation, agents seized more than 3.6 kilograms of fentanyl, more than one kilogram of heroin, more than 500 grams of cocaine and 313 grams of methamphetamine. Additionally, 21 firearms were seized, including three machine guns, sixteen pistols, one AK-47 rifle and one shotgun. Hundreds of rounds of ammunition and $116,567 in drug proceeds also were seized.

The following eight co-defendants are charged in the indictment with King; they've had their initial appearances before U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles H. Weigle and were remanded to federal custody:

— James Jerome Hill, aka "Keith," 40, of Athens, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine, one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

— Lanel Chambers, aka "LC," aka "Lanel Rankin," 44, of Lilburn, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl;

— Jose Camacho, 22, of Colbert, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine, one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, one count of illegal possession of a machine gun and one count of maintaining drug-involved premises;

— Michael Arnold, 50, of Athens, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl;

— Kristopher Ellison, aka "Soldier," 32, of Athens, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine, one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

— Antonio Young, 38, of Athens, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl and one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl;

— Hendrex Nicely, aka "Hen," 34, of Athens, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

— Favian Curry, aka "Favo," 41, of Athens, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, two counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime and two counts of maintaining a drug-involved premises.

— Jasmine Jackson, 28, of Athens, had her initial appearance and was released on bond. She is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine, one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl and one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises.

Each defendant faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison up to a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $10 million fine.

The case is being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Marshal Service, FBI Athens Middle Georgia Safe Streets Gang Task Force, Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Task Force, Athens-Clarke County Police Department, Clarke County Sheriff's Office, Greene County Sheriff's Office, Gwinnett County Police Narcotics Unit the Georgia State Patrol.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mike Morrison is prosecuting the case.