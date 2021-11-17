Suspect with firearm arrested, found in stolen vehicle, Merced police say
A suspect is in custody Tuesday, after he was found inside a stolen vehicle with a firearm, according to authorities.
Merced Police Officer Rudy Hernandez located the occupied stolen vehicle at about 1:05 p.m., in the 2100 block of P Street, according to a Merced Police Department social media post.
The vehicle’s occupant, identified as 24-year-old Fernando Iniguez, was placed under arrest, authorities said. During a search of the vehicle, officers located a loaded 9mm semi-automatic firearm as well as a replica revolver.
Iniguez was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm and violation of a restraining order, according to police.
Authorities said the vehicle was returned to the owner.
Police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Officer Hernandez at 209-388-7748 or by email at hernandez@cityofmerced.org.
Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be be reported by calling 209-385-4725.
Anonymous tips can also be reported to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.