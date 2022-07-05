Suspect fired more than 70 rounds during Fourth of July parade in Illinois, police say
Charges were announced against the suspect in connection with a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Illinois which left at least seven dead.
The officers were approaching a shooting victim in the driveway of a home when the gunman opened fire on them, a witness said.
Police shared information on how to donate to the families of three officers who were wounded by a man who killed two people and injured a neighbor before he killed himself.
The suspect in the deadly mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, fired more than 70 rounds into the crowd and likely planned the attack for weeks, officials said at a press conference Tuesday. Robert "Bobby" Crimo III, the 21-year-old suspect, wore women's clothing to carry out the attack in order to conceal his identity and escape authorities, Chris Covelli, a spokesperson for the Lake County Sheriff's Department, said.
Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via Getty Lauren Silva, a mother of two from Deerfield, Illinois, set out Monday morning to have a quiet breakfast with her boyfriend in Highland Park. She ended up caring for the toddler of a parade-shooting victim still covered in his father’s blood.Silva, 38, told The Daily Beast she woke up craving banana pancakes at Walker Bros., a breakfast spot on a corner of the day’s July 4 parade route.The former event planner and her boyfriend parked in a nearby garage an
Authorities in suburban Chicago are seeking to identify the parents or guardians of a young boy who was found in the aftermath of a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park.
The 22-year-old man is accused of opening fire at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park on Monday, killing six people and injuring dozens of others. He has posted online videos prolifically, many that foretold violence and one that appeared to dramatize a school shooting.
Robert Crimo III, who is believed to have taken shots at parade-goers from a rooftop in Highland Park, Illinois was arrested by police Monday evening after his DNA was identified.
Courtesy Josefina ToledoSurrounded by a dozen family members, Nicolás Toledo, 78, was sitting on his walker to watch the Highland Park July 4 parade on Monday when the gunshots rang out.“We all threw ourselves to the ground,” his daughter, Josefina Toledo, told The Daily Beast. “My dad, since it’s difficult for him to walk … he was sitting on his walker and he was hit in his back and in his head.”The father of eight, who recently became a great-grandfather, was killed instantly—one of the six pe
