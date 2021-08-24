Suspect fired rifle at bystander after leaving robbery scene in Ala Moana area, police say

Aug. 24—Honolulu police are investigating an alleged armed robbery at a spa in the Ala Moana area.

The alleged robbery occurred at a spa on Kapiolani Boulevard sometime between 10 a.m. and 10 :40 a.m. Saturday.

Police said a male suspect brandished a rifle and demanded money from an employee.

When the suspect exited the establishment, a 54-year-old man allegedly confronted him. Police said the suspect fired a round at the man. The round did not hit the victim.

The man then fled in a vehicle that was reported stolen.

No injuries were reported.

Police have opened a first-degree robbery and second-degree attempted murder investigation. There are no arrests at this time.