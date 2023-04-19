Suspect fires attorney ahead of triple murder trial

Apr. 19—Triple murder suspect Chad Grimball fired his attorney Tuesday, one week ahead of his trial. And it's unclear if the lack of an attorney will result in a new trial date.

Grimball is charged with the September 2021 murders of Larry 'Beeker' Stogsdill Jr., 42; his son, Brannon Martin, 20; and Martin's fiancé, Grace Bishop, 19, in Stogsdill's apartment at 403 W. Walnut St., Lebanon. The victims each died of one gunshot to the head, according to court records.

Boone Superior Court Judge Bruce Petit appointed Eric Krupp of Westfield to defend Grimball, and Grimball didn't have the power to fire him. But Krupp asked Petit to release him from the case Friday after a visit with Grimball in preparation for his triple murder trial set to begin next Tuesday.

Something apparently went wrong during that conversation. Krupp asked Petit Tuesday to release him from the case, "based on the conversation I had with the defendant ... I spent more than 100 hours on this case, and I was prepared to go into next week." But Krupp said he had no choice after his conversation with Grimball, 42. Krupp declined comment on the situation outside of the courtroom.

"You have been put in a compromising situation by your conversation with Mr. Grimball," Petit told Krupp, before allowing him to withdraw from the case.

Grimball told the judge that Krupp "refused my preliminary rights before trial," and failed to file motions necessary to protect his rights. Grimball wants a suppression hearing and to exclude autopsy photos from the case. "All these motions are necessary," he said.

Grimball also wanted Krupp to subpoena additional "witnesses I need for my defense," he told Petit.

"Normally, if you're appointed council, then that's your council," Petit told Grimball. And the attorney is trained and licensed and "knows what motions need to be filed," and which witnesses called.

Grimball requested that his case be continued to give him time to file motions and the court to answer.

Petit asked Grimball if he planned to request another pauper council, "Or, are you going into a triple homicide and defending yourself?"

"I'm going to be requesting council," Grimball answered.

Boone County Chief Deputy Prosecutor T.K. Morris reminded Petit that a "multitude" of jurors and witnesses are scheduled to travel for the trial. Some have already been paid to come from out of state, he said.

A Boone County Sheriff's Deputy ran Grimball's motions upstairs to be officially filed by the Boone County Clerk's Office. Petit plans to consider them and make a decision Wednesday on whether they are valid, if new council is needed, and if the trial should be postponed.