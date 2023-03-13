Suspect fires gun at a Lexington McDonald’s with employees present, police say

Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened at a McDonald’s Sunday evening.

Lt. Samantha Moore with the Lexington Police Department said they received a report of shots fired at the McDonald’s on the 3100 block of Pimlico Parkway around 11 p.m. Police showed up to find the building was hit by at least one round.

The lobby of the restaurant was closed but employees were present when the shooting happened, according to Moore. Nobody was injured.

The suspect fled before police arrived, according to Moore. Police said they didn’t have any suspect information to release as of Monday morning.