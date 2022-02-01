Suspect fires shots at Memphis police car before crashing into interstate wall

A shooting suspect was detained and taken to a Memphis area hospital after he allegedly fired shots at a Memphis police squad car, fled the scene and crashed his own car, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

No officer injuries were reported in the Tuesday morning shooting.

The shooting occurred on a stretch of Interstate 40 near the Sycamore View Road. The suspect fled the scene, and the crash occurred a short distance away on Interstate 240 near the exit for Highway-385, according to the sheriff's office.

The extent of the suspect's injuries are unclear. The Commercial Appeal has reached out to Memphis police for additional information.

This story is developing and will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Shots fired Memphis police car on I-240 near 385 suspect injured