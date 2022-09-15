Shooting investigation leads police to possible meth lab on Indianapolis' east side

Indianapolis police converged at a warehouse-type building Wednesday evening and stayed until the early morning hours Thursday after a shooting investigation turned into a standoff with several suspects and eventually an investigation into a potential meth lab.

The investigation and police presence shut down roads and delayed some people on their morning commutes Thursday on the city's east side. As of 10:15 a.m., all of the major police roadblocks were cleared.

Officers were drawn to area after a person was shot at East 21st Street and Arlington Avenue about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. That person was listed in stable condition, said Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Shane Foley.

Detectives responded to investigate the shooting and believed there was evidence related to it about a 1.5 miles away inside a business at 6004 Massachusetts Avenue, according to IMPD. The business is a large warehouse-type building situated near the intersections of Massachusetts Avenue, North Arlington Avenue and East 34th Street.

At about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, SWAT team officers were executing a search warrant at 6004 Massachusetts Avenue when multiple shots were fired toward the officers from inside the business, according to police.

Officers established a perimeter around the building and surrounding area and Indiana State Police as well as tactical teams from several other local police departments responded to assist.

While investigators were on the scene, additional shots were fired from inside the building. One man exited and was detained, according to police.

At about 6:30 a.m., officers noticed multiple people were laying on the floor inside the building.

"Out of concern those individuals were injured, officers entered the building," a news release from IMPD reads. "A total of three individuals were inside."

One man and one woman exited the building on their own and officers carried one additional man out before he was transported to a hospital, according to IMPD. His condition and the nature of injuries weren't released. Police said the other man and woman were checked by medics at the scene.

"Immediately upon entering the building, officers smelled a strong, unknown odor," according to the news release. "Believing there could be a methamphetamine lab inside, the Indiana State Police Meth Suppression High Hazard Team responded."

Shortly before 8:40 a.m. Thursday, Foley said investigators do not believe there is an active threat to the general public, but did not want people in the immediate area of the building due to the odor that officers smelled.

It would take a few more hours to determine if the building is safe, Foley said. If the building is a meth lab, cleaning will take additional time, he added.

Detectives believe the person or persons responsible for the shooting are in custody.

Detectives continued to canvass the area for witnesses and other evidence late Thursday morning. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Scott Stauffer at 317-327-3475 or by email at Scott.Stauffer@indy.gov. Anyone with information also can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana to remain anonymous at 317-262-8477.

