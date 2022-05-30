Suspect firing gun into air prompts large police response

Reports of a suspect shooting a gun into the air caused the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office to call for a SWAT response.

At 11:37 a.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office tweeted that there was a large police presence at the Whitehorse Trailhead near Darrington after dispatchers received reports of a suspect shooting a gun.

The suspect was not cooperative with deputies at the scene, and SWAT was summoned, according to the sheriff’s office.

At 11:57 a.m., the sheriff’s office said the suspect was located by a K-9 team and was taken into custody.

Traffic on Highway 530 was expected to be affected by the response from police.

The public was asked to avoid the area.

