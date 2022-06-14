Suspect firing weapon in parking lot of Cobb County apartment complex arrested

A man has been arrested after he led Cobb County police on a chase.

In late April, officers responded to a call of someone shooting a handgun in an apartment complex parking lot.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Responding officers were provided with the exact suspect vehicle because another officer pulled up livestream video from the complex because of its participation in their Real Time Crime Center database.

This allowed officers to identify the suspect, who was seen by the officer firing a handgun at a parked car in the parking lot of the apartment.

TRENDING STORIES:

The suspect was captured after a brief car chase, and no one was injured in the incident, officers said.





[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: