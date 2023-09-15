Suspect who fled deadly Alabama shooting in stolen car arrested in Carmel, police say

A man charged with murder in Alabama was arrested in Carmel in late August after he fled to Indiana in a stolen vehicle, according to authorities.

Damon Blinks, 28, is in custody in the Hamilton County Jail awaiting extradition to Alabama, where he is charged with capital murder, according to the Huntsville Police Department.

Blinks is accused of shooting and killing 23-year-old Devin McDonald during a robbery in Huntsville around 10:40 p.m. Aug. 28, investigators said. Police found McDonald dead in a parking lot around 7 a.m. the next morning after they were called to the location for an unresponsive person.

Detectives believe Blinks, who is from Greencastle in Putnam County, Indiana, fled to the state in McDonald’s car. Carmel police officers spotted the car a few days after the killing on Aug. 31 on Willowmere Drive.

When officers attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, Blinks sped away as police pursued. He stopped the car less than a mile away and ran from officers on Aqueduct Way before he was apprehended, according to Carmel PD.

In Indiana, Blinks is facing charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle and resisting law enforcement.

Investigators from Alabama traveled to speak with Blinks the same day as his arrest in Carmel and he was formally charged with capital murder. It has not yet been determined when he will be extradited to Huntsville to face the murder charge.

An attorney for Blinks was not yet listed in online court records before publication of this article.

