Suspect fled the scene after striking police cruiser on I-25

Feb. 8—Police are searching for the individual responsible for a hit and run involving a police cruiser Tuesday on southbound I-25, just north of the exit for S. Academy Blvd.

At 11:19 p.m., a Colorado Springs Police Officer stopped a motorist on I-25 to conduct a standard traffic stop. While speaking with this motorist, an individual struck the police cruiser after failing to move over to the next lane, per state law. The driver failed to stop following the accident and fled the scene. No injuries have been reported.

The hit-and-run suspect is believed to be driving a silver or white SUV with fresh damage to the passenger side of the vehicle. Anyone with information regarding the incident please call CSPD at (791) 444-7000, or to remain anonymous, the Crime Stoppers Line at 719-634-STOP.

