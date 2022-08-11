Suspect who fled shooting scene at Burger King arrested, police say

A man who fled the scene after a traffic stop turned deadly in Sioux Falls on Tuesday has been arrested a day later, police say.

Tanner Turkey, 29, was arrested without incident at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night when police attempted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle occupied by Turkey, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Turkey had been wanted in connection with an aggravated assault and had fled the scene of a shooting in a Burger King parking lot, police said.

During that incident, the drug task force conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle and its occupants in the area of 12th and Kiwanis on Tuesday. The vehicle pulled into the Burger King parking lot and two occupants fled the scene. A third attempted to flee while firing a gun at officers on scene, police chief Jon Thum said.

A Sioux Falls police officer and a Minnehaha County Sheriff's deputy returned fire and struck him an undisclosed number of times. The man was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead, Thum said. The man has not been identified.

A fourth person fled the scene in the vehicle, Thum said. A police press release Wednesday night identified that man as Turkey.

More details will be released at Thursday's police briefing.

