Suspect fleeing federal prosecution arrested after standoff with FBI in Midtown KC

A person fleeing federal prosecution barricaded themselves inside a hotel in Kansas City’s Midtown on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The FBI executed an arrest warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution sometime around 6:45 a.m., said Bridget Patton, a spokeswoman for the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

The suspect initially refused to exit their hotel room in the 3200 block of Broadway Boulevard, Patton said.

Following a “significant” police presence in the area, the suspect was taken into custody at about 8:30 a.m., Patton said. The Kansas City Police Department is assisting.

No other information, including the name of the suspect, was immediately available.