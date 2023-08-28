Suspect fleeing police gets into a crash in Lexington, police say. Others injured

A man who fled from police and was suspected to be under the influence of narcotics injured multiple people in a crash Saturday, according to Georgetown police and WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.

The incident began Saturday afternoon when police in Georgetown received notification that a Flock license plate reader had flagged a passing vehicle traveling on Lexington Road towards Georgetown. Georgetown police Chief Darin Allgood said officers found the vehicle and observed it driving erratically and all over the road.

Officers suspected the driver, 55-year-old Richard Darnell, was under the influence. Officers tried to stop Darnell but he fled onto I-75 towards Lexington, according to Allgood. Police pursued him until he crashed on Georgetown Road near Douglass Park.

Two other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to WKYT. Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were sent to a hospital. Lexington police didn’t immediately respond to questions about the crash.

Darnell told police he was under the influence of narcotics after he was apprehended, Allgood said. Narcotics were found in his vehicle.

Darnell faces several charges from the incident, including DUI, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing/evading police, reckless driving and possession of marijuana, according to jail records. Allgood said Darnell also had multiple warrants from other counties.

Darnell was being held at the Scott County Detention Center Monday.