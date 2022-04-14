Suspect flees after fatal shooting at Plant City bar, deputies say

PLANT CITY — A fight at the bar Twilight Zone Liquor escalated into a fatal shooting late Wednesday night, deputies said.

The shooting happened in the bar area of the business at 4010 State Road 60 E and continued into the parking lot, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy responding to a call nearby heard the gunshot and came to the bar’s parking lot around 10 p.m.

Deputies said the suspected shooter fled on State Road 60 before they reached the bar. Once in the parking lot, the responding deputy saw a car leave and then crash just over the Hillsborough-Polk County line. The driver, a man, had a gunshot wound and was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

A second victim was found in a field next to the bar, deputies said. He was taken to South Florida Baptist Hospital in Plant City and died there.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release the names of the shooting victims or the suspected shooter. Deputies said he is a 6-foot tall Hispanic man with a medium build, a goatee and a tattoo on the side of his neck.

Deputies ask that anyone with information about the shooting or suspected shooter call the Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.