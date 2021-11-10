Suspect flees hit-run crash then fights Fresno officers in Tower District, police say

Fresno police sped into a Tower District alley Wednesday morning to arrest a hit-and-run suspect who allegedly fought with officers.

Police spokesman Felipe Uribe said the suspect was involved in a collision with another driver before the incident. Two other vehicles were hit in the crash on West Olive Avenue near North Roosevelt Avenue.

The suspect drove away, but was located by police in a nearby alley near North Wilson and West Dennett Avenue.

Uribe said the suspect was subdued by officers and treated by paramedics after the incident.