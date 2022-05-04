Suspect flees after hitting Dayton police cruiser, second vehicle

May 4—Dayton police are continuing to investigate after a man in a Dodge Charger reportedly hit a Dayton police cruiser and crashed into another vehicle Tuesday afternoon before fleeing.

Dayton detectives were investigating a weapons violation at a gas station on Little Richmond Road around 12:40 p.m. when they attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver of the suspect vehicle put the car into reverse and hit the cruiser before driving away, according to police.

Initial reports indicated the suspect was armed.

Dayton police then initiated a chase, which lasted several minutes and included the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Trotwood police.

Crews lost the suspect vehicle near the state Route 49 and U.S. 35 connector between Liscum and Gettysburg avenues.

"When searching for the suspect, crews found a vehicle had been struck by the suspect vehicle on the exit ramp from U.S. 35 west to Gettysburg Avenue," police said. "That driver did suffer minor injuries and was removed to the hospital."

Crews continued searching for the suspect and found a burnt orange Dodge Charger abandoned on South Gettysburg Avenue near Chicamauga Avenue. They also discovered the car was stolen, according to police.

A K9 united responded to try and tack the suspect, but crews were not able to find him.

No injuries were reported at the crash involving the police cruiser, according to crews at the scene.

We will continue to update this story as more information is available.