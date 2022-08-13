Suspect flees after man shot at Butler Twp. hotel Wednesday

Aug. 12—A suspect a in shooting at the Red Roof Inn in Butler Twp. fled after a man was reportedly shot in the face Wednesday night.

Butler Twp. police are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867). Tips can also be submitted online at www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

Police were conducting a business check at the hotel at 7370 Miller Lane around 10:54 p.m. when officers made contact with a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his face, according to police.

The victim was reportedly alert and conscious. The Butler Twp. Fire Department transported the man to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect fled the hotel before police arrived on the scene.

Officers are continuing to investigate the shooting.

We are working to learn more and will update this report with any new information.