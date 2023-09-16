A routine traffic stop in Ash Township led to the arrest of three people, including one man who ran from the law and, with the help of a police dog, was found hiding in a shed.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported the traffic stop occurred at about 11:15 p.m. Thursday on North Telegraph Road near East Sigler Road. Deputies noted four people were inside the vehicle.

Reports said the deputies discovered the driver and a front seat passenger were wanted on warrants from neighboring communities. Both were taken into custody.

During the investigation, Deputy Jacob Llewellyn, assisted by Deputy James Yuchuck, discovered narcotics inside the vehicle. Llewellyn attempted to arrest a male passenger, however, he resisted and fled on foot.

Deputies reported the suspect ran into the Flat Rock Village Mobile Home Community where deputies lost sight of him. Additional deputies responded and set up a perimeter to contain the suspect.

Deputy Danny Greenwood and K9 service dog Arlo also responded. The K9 team established a track, which led to a storage shed at a residence inside the park.

The suspect, a 28-year-old Flat Rock man, was found hiding inside the shed and was taken into custody.

Suspected methamphetamine and other paraphernalia were located inside the vehicle.

The suspect was lodged in the Monroe County Jail. His name is being withheld pending formal arraignment in First District Court.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7700.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Suspect flees Monroe County sheriff's deputies, found hiding in shed