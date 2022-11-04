Suspect flees Mt. Oliver traffic stop, hits officer; drugs recovered from vehicle

Nov. 4—A Pittsburgh police officer was injured early Friday in Mt. Oliver after authorities said a suspected impaired driver hit the policeman while fleeing a traffic stop.

The driver was pulled over at 3 a.m. at the intersection of McKinley Street and Grogan Avenue. Police said the driver provided a name and date of birth but did not give the officer, who had stepped outside his patrol unit, a driver's license.

Authorities said the suspect drove away from the traffic stop, hitting the officer in the leg.

Police caught up with him on Margaret Street, a dead-end road, after the driver hit a tree. The driver was taken to a hospital by Pittsburgh EMS and medically cleared before being taken to the Allegheny County Jail, according to investigators.

The driver had a warrant for his arrest, and police said they found a large amount of drugs inside the vehicle. His identity was not immediately released by police.

The officer was not seriously hurt.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .