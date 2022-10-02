Suspect flees from traffic stop, drags deputy about 30 feet down I-75, officials say

A Monroe County deputy who was conducting a traffic stop was dragged about 30 feet along the road as a driver fled the scene on Thursday, officials said.

Just before 2 p.m., a deputy stopped a Dodge Charger on Interstate 75 South, and during the stop the driver, Samuel Brown, 37, of Savannah, ran to his car to flee.

The deputy attempted to stop Brown from fleeing.

After a brief struggle, Brown was able to get the vehicle in drive and flee the scene, according to the release. As Brown fled the traffic stop, the deputy was dragged about 30 feet down the road before falling from the vehicle as the driver got away.

Several passing drivers stopped to help the deputy out of the interstate, according to a news release.

After a short time, deputies located the Dodge Charger wrecked on Rumble Road. A witness to the crash told deputies that a male subject ran away on foot and pointed them in the direction the subject ran off.

After searching a wooded area, deputies found the man and took him into custody. Brown will face charges of aggravated assault on a police officer, interference with government property, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, and several traffic violations.

The deputy was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries and discharged.

