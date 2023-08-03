Suspect in Folsom road rage incident arrested after police found cache of firearms at his home

A Folsom man suspected of being involved in a road rage incident last month has been arrested after police discovered a collection of firearms, including assault rifles, at his home Wednesday while serving a search warrant.

The 41-year-old man was a suspect in a July 16 road rage incident where a man was seen pointing a firearm — later determined to be a paintball gun — at an occupied vehicle, the Folsom Police Department said in a social media post. Police said Thursday morning that the incident was captured on city traffic cameras.

On Wednesday, detectives from the agency’s Special Investigations Unit found a paintball gun in the backseat of the suspect’s car while serving a search warrant, which matched the vehicle identified in the initial incident. During their investigation, they also found several firearms, including assault rifles, in the suspect’s McCormick Court home.

The suspect was booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail on multiple firearm charges, though jail records for the man were not available.