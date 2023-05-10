Suspect in Fond du Lac shooting turns himself in; another still at large

FOND DU LAC - One of the suspects in a fatal Sunday shooting in Fond du Lac has turned himself in to police without incident, police said Wednesday.

Parise E. Larry Jr., 14, is now being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail. The other suspect, Antonio Brown, 17, is still at large.

On Tuesday, detectives announced they had submitted a request to the county district attorney's office to authorize a nationwide search warrant. This will enable local police to partner with federal law enforcement agencies to find and arrest the suspects.

The arrest comes after a 20-year-old woman was killed and two others, a 49-year-old man and his 18-year-old son, were injured by stray bullets from the shooting on Sunday evening.

The woman has been identified as Tatyanna Zech. The other two victims have not been named, but they were admitted to a hospital in critical condition and now are stable.

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: Suspect in Fond du Lac shooting turns himself in