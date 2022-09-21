Suspect found, arrested in Ewa Beach area after fleeing from officers

Sep. 21—A 29-year-old man wanted for first-degree escape and an alleged accomplice were located and arrested today, the Honolulu Police Department reported.

The suspect was arrested at around 3 a.m. in suspicion of violating a temporary restraining order. He was transported to Queen's West Hospital for medical clearance when he allegedly ran away from the arresting officer and fled in a vehicle that was waiting for him.

HPD said that an officer chased and reached the vehicle, but the suspect and the driver inside allegedly forced the officer out while speeding away. The officer sustained minor injuries, HPD said.

Police located the vehicle and at around 5 a.m. arrested a 47-year-old man, who was allegedly driving the vehicle, on suspicion of facilitating the escape and first-degree assault of a law enforcement officer.

The 29-year-old suspect was located in the Ewa Beach area and arrested at around 7 p.m.