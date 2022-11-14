Suspect found in clothing store after stolen vehicle pursuit ends in Piqua

A 23-year-old man is in custody after leading police on a pursuit from Shelby County to Miami County Monday morning.

Sidney Police received a stolen vehicle alert from the city’s FLOCK camera system just before 9:30 a.m. on Monday. The vehicle in question was a blue 2015 Chevrolet truck that was reported stolen from Fayette County.

When an officer located the truck on Michigan Street and Sixth Ave, the driver ran a red light and got onto I-75 southbound, Sgt. Jeremy Lorenzo said in a release.

The officer tried to stop the truck, but the driver would not pull over. The truck later got off the interstate at State Route 36 in Piqua and headed toward downtown Piqua. Police stopped their pursuit at this point due to high speeds and reckless driving.

Not long after the chase ended, police found the truck crashed into a brick wall and some trees near the intersection of Spring and Ash streets.

Witnesses on scene told officers the direction that the suspected driver ran off to. Police said that with the help of additional witnesses, the suspect, later identified as Thomas Mason, was found inside Barclays Clothing Store on Main Street.

Mason was taken into custody and is being charged with one count of receiving stolen property.

Sidney Police are still investigating the incident.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.