Suspect found dead on roof after allegedly shooting at police in Modesto

A man was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound on the roof of an airport neighborhood business after allegedly firing at law enforcement as they closed in on him.

The incident started just before 11 p.m. when a Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputy saw a silver vehicle driving recklessly eastbound on Yosemite Boulevard from South Santa Cruz Drive, according to radio traffic of the incident and information provided by sheriff’s Sgt. Erich Layton.

The deputy followed the vehicle as it continued east and then turned south on Empire Avenue, where the driver stopped the vehicle and ran.

More deputies and Modesto police officers responded to the scene and established a perimeter in area.

About 10 minutes into the search, authorities spotted the suspect on the roof of a warehouse south of Lapham Drive, according to radio traffic.

Not long after that, deputies reported shots fired by the suspect. At least one shot was fired in the direction of a deputy, according to authorities.

More law enforcement responded and a SWAT team was requested.

The Modesto Fire Department, on its incident summary, reported it was asked to assist with a ladder truck.

“It turned into a standby as numerous SO, MPD and CPD units worked to secure a subject that fled from a police pursuit with shots fired,” the summary said.

The suspect was ultimately found on the rooftop, deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Layton said.

Firefighters used an aerial ladder to remove the deceased subject.

We will have more on this as information becomes available.