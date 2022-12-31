On Thursday, Dec. 29 at approximately 9:23 p.m. the York, Maine police department responded to a residence on Sewall’s Pasture Road for a report of a domestic disturbance.

In a press release sent out Friday evening, police allege a suspect in the home assaulted an adult woman and locked her out of the residence. A juvenile child was in the residence with the suspect, police said.

York police said officers were able to gain access to the residence and safely remove the child. Officers attempted to apprehend the suspect, but those attempts were stopped due to safety concerns.

On Friday, Dec. 30, York officers returned to the residence to try and apprehend the suspect. Due to the severity of the alleged crime and the suspect’s prior history, police said the Southern Maine Special Response Team, the York County EMA Drone Team, and the York County Crisis Negotiation Response Team responded to assist with the apprehension.

Ultimately, the suspect was found deceased inside the residence, police said. The identity of the suspect is being withheld at this time pending family notification.

If you need help

Caring Unlimited is York County’s Domestic Violence Resource Center offering direct support and safety planning services to anyone impacted by domestic violence, along with prevention education, training, and professional consultation. If you need immediate assistance relative to domestic violence support and safety planning, please call our 24 Hour Helpline 1-800-239-7298.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Suspect found dead in York, Maine home following standoff with police