Suspect found in Edinboro, charged with homicide in fatal July 3 shooting in Meadville

EDINBORO — A Meadville man wanted since July on robbery charges related to a fatal shooting in Meadville is now charged with homicide in the incident following his apprehension in Edinboro on Wednesday.

Timothy T. Bolden, 25, was placed in the Crawford County Correctional Facility without bond following his arraignment Wednesday afternoon by Meadville District Judge Samuel Pendolino. The charges include criminal homicide, robbery and burglary in the July 3 killing of Nathaniel E. Harris, 19, at an apartment in the 300 block of Walnut Street.

Meadville police initially charged Bolden on July 3 with felony counts of robbery and criminal trespass related to the shooting. Those charges were withdrawn when the new charges were filed against him on Wednesday, according to online court docket information.

Bolden is now one of five people charged with homicide in the fatal shooting of Harris. Also charged are Kavan M. Boitnott, 17; Qwamae D. Sherene, 18: Jayden I. Speed, 18; and Martavious K. Stout, 17.

Boitnott, Sherene and Speed are facing trial after each was held for court or waived their charges to court at their preliminary hearings in 2021. Stout remains at large.

Harris was shot after authorities said witnesses reported a group of people entering the Walnut Street apartment. Harris died of gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, according to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force took Bolden into custody on Wednesday at about 11:30 a.m. at an apartment in the 200 block of Meadville Street in Edinboro. Two handguns were seized during the arrest, officials reported.

Bolden was turned over to Meadville police.

The Edinboro Police Department served a search warrant on the Meadville Street residence after Bolden was taken into custody and recovered the guns. The seizure is under investigation, Edinboro police reported on Thursday.

