Suspect found sleeping inside stolen vehicle in Phelan

Suspect Jeffery Leffert, 50, of Pinon Hills was fast asleep when sheriff’s deputies located him inside a stolen vehicle in Phelan.

The Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station reported that at 8:26 a.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to a 911 call in the 10200 block of Sierra Vista Drive in Phelan.

The area is located north of Phelan Road, and between Johnson and Sheep Creek roads.

A caller told sheriff’s officials that a man was unconscious inside a vehicle, and they were unable to tell if he was breathing.

When Deputy K. Williams arrived, he located Jeffery Leffert asleep in a 1994 Honda Civic. A record check of the vehicle showed the Honda was stolen out of Hesperia on July 28, 2021.

Deputy Leffert was arrested on suspicion of possessing stolen property. He was booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, with bail set at $50,000.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked by the Sheriff’s Department to contact Deputy K. Williams at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.

