Suspect in Fred Meyer shooting in Richland arrested along Interstate 90

Feb. 8—A man accused of shooting two people at a Fred Meyer in Richland was arrested late Monday along Interstate 90 between Spokane and Sprague.

Aaron Christopher Kelly, 39, was arrested "without incident," the Richland Police Department said in a news release.

He was booked into the Benton County Jail about 2 a.m. Tuesday on charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder.

The Tri-City Herald reported that the man who died was Justin Krumbah, 38, who worked as an Instacart shopper. A Fred Meyer employee who was shot remained in critical condition Monday night at Kadlec Regional Medical Center, according to police.

