Suspect in Fresno death arrested at hotel, police say

FRESNO, CALIF. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man wanted for the death of a 62-year-old in Fresno was arrested over the weekend, the Fresno Police Department announced on Monday.

Police say they arrested 46-year-old Joshua Mata after he was identified by the Fresno Police Department as a suspect in the death of 62-year-old Oscar Martinez on Oct 4.

62-year-old Oscar Martinez

Police say on September 19, around 9:13 a.m., officers responded to the 4700 block of East Liberty Avenue for a report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived police say they found Martinez seated in a vehicle, with a gunshot wound.

According to police, Martinez was transported to a local hospital where he was initially listed in critical condition. According to officials, Martinez died on September 26.

Investigators say Martinez was allegedly involved in a disturbance at a residence with Mata, which led to the gunfire.

On Saturday, October 7, police say undercover tactical team detectives were able to locate Mata at a local hotel. Mata was taken into custody and later booked into the Fresno County Jail

If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

