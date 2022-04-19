Suspect in Fresno homicide arrested after standoff. Police say charges include murder

Officers have arrested a 22-year-old man they said gunned down another man last month, police said Tuesday.

Anthony Munoz surrendered to police Monday after a short standoff at an apartment building near Floradora Avenue and Ninth Street, police said.

Munoz is suspected of killing 30-year-old Corey Childress in a car-to-car shooting on March 20 near Saginaw Way and Millbrook Avenue, according to police.

Childress was struck multiple times then crashed into the garage of a nearby home; he was unresponsive when officers arrived. Childress was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Homes in the area of the shooting were also struck by gunfire, police have said.

Munoz is a member of the Weller Street criminal street gang, according to police. He was booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of murder, two counts of shooting into an inhabited dwelling and illegal possession of a firearm, police said.

Police found a 9mm semi-automatic firearm, unrelated to the homicide, in Munoz’s apartment, police said. That gun was seized.

Corey Childress of Fresno was shot and killed March 20, 2022.

Fresno police made an arrest Monday, April 18, 2022, at the Laurel Canyon Apartments near Floradora and Millbrook avenues, police said.

A memorial for homicide victim Corey Childress remained up March 22, 2022, from the previous night in Tollhouse Park in Fresno within walking distance of where he was killed.