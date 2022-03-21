Suspect in Fresno playground shooting arrested. Charges include attempted murder, police say

A 21-year-old Fresno man was arrested Friday night, suspected of shooting a man in the head at a basketball game at Romain Park in February.

Misaiah Dixon was booked into Fresno County Jail for attempted homicide and assault charges, according to an update on the case Monday from the Fresno Police Department.

The shooting happened Feb. 26 following an argument inside the park’s gym. Police arrived to find a 33-year-old man had been shot in the back of the head.

A second man had a head injury from being pistol whipped, police said.

Detectives with the department’s Felony Assault Unit determined Dixon was responsible both crimes. On Friday he was spotted outside a home in southeast Fresno and taken into custody with incident, police said.