Suspect in Galt bank robbery arrested hours after incident

Apr. 12—GALT — A Sacramento man was arrested on suspicion of bank robbery just hours after he robbed a Galt bank, police said.

Galt Police Department officers received multiple calls about a bank robbery that occurred on the 10300 block of Twin Cities Road at 1:47 p.m. April 8.

Officer arrived at the F&M Bank and were able to obtain leads that were passed on to law enforcement agencies in surrounding areas, police said.

Later that day at about 6 p.m. Galt officers received notification from the Elk Grove Police Department that officers in that city had possibly the suspect's vehicle used in the robbery.

Galt officers and detectives responded to the location and confirmed both the vehicle and the occupant to be the suspect in the robbery, police said.

During a search of the vehicle, officers located evidence from the robbery, police said.

Sacramento resident Elliott Thomas, 18, was arrested on suspicion of robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle, and vehicle theft. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

Galt residents commenting on the department's Facebook post about the robbery said they thought they had seen the robber's stolen vehicle taken from Galt.

"Not sure if the car was stolen on the east side of Galt, but before noon (April 8), we saw a white car speeding fast out of (the) neighborhood with the front passenger door open," Ronda Kay commented. ""We thought it was very strange."

Victoria Harling said she may have seen the robber fleeing the scene.

"This white Mercedes exited the Walmart parking lot via the entrance at a high rate of speed (and) almost crashed into me and another vehicle," she said. "They proceeded north on (Highway) 99. Scary, definitely seemed like they were fleeing, but at the time just an assumption. Glad they were caught."

This was the second bank robbery in Galt in the span of two weeks.

On March 28, officers responded to an attempted bank robbery at the F&M Bank located on the 1200 block of C St.

Story continues

In that incident, police said a man with a light complexion wearing a red and black checkered hat, black face mask, dark jacket, blue pants and possibly black and white shoes entered the bank and demanded money.

He motioned to being armed with a handgun, but no weapon was seen, police said.

The robber was unable to obtain any money from bank employees and fled before officers arrived on scene, police said.

It does not appear that the two robberies are connected, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the March 28 robbery to call 209-366-7000, then press option 1.