Suspect in Galt road rage incident arrested

Feb. 16—GALT — California Highway Patrol arrested a Sacramento man Thursday for his involvement in a road rage incident in the Galt area at the end of last year.

On Dec. 30, 2023 at about 2 p.m., officers responded a non-injury shooting on northbound Interstate 5 near Twin Cities Road, where a vehicle had been hit by gunfire, reports state.

An investigation revealed the victim's vehicle had been struck by gunfire five times, with one of the shots hitting an empty child's car seat. The incident was initially suspected to be the result of a road rage altercation, reports state.

Investigators later identified 27-year-old Rodolfo Caballero-Siler of Sacramento as the suspect.

A search of Caballero's home and vehicles was conducted on Feb. 15, and investigators found an unserialized short-barreled AR-15 style rifle, along with ammunition and evidence related to identity theft.

Caballero was arrested on multiple charges, including attempted murder, and booked into the Sacramento County Jail, reports state.