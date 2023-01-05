Suspect in garage slaying speaks of dissociative mental disorder in new police video

Jan. 5—Newly released police video shows the moments when officers discovered the body of 21-year-old Grace Jennings in the detached garage of a Santa Fe home and arrested suspected killer Kiara McCulley, who had run inside the home when they arrived and later expressed confusion about Jennings' body.

The footage also shows interviews with McCulley, who tells a Santa Fe police detective she has struggled with a mental health condition in which she said different personalities control her behavior and she sometimes suffers memory loss.

McCulley, 20, is accused of fatally stabbing Jennings multiple times with a 3-foot sword in a conspiracy carried out with her boyfriend, 25-year-old Isaac Apodaca, in late October in a garage where the couple lived next to the home of McCulley's mother. Both are charged with first-degree murder.

McCulley was found incompetent to stand trial Nov. 8 and was ordered by a judge to undergo treatment at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas, N.M., for up to nine months. She will face another competency hearing 90 days after she begins treatment at the facility.

Meanwhile, state District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer on Wednesday found Apodaca competent to stand trial in a brief virtual hearing. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday for a preliminary hearing on the murder charge.

Apodaca's attorney, Kelly Alexis Golightley, said he was evaluated by court psychiatrist Dr. Susan Cave, who determined he was competent. Golightley said she won't challenge Cave's findings.

"If I had disagreed with her findings, I would have challenged them and gotten my own expert," Golightley said. "But I found that she was qualified, and I respected her reports."

The attorney declined to discuss Apodaca's defense because, she said, it would be "extremely premature."

"I'm not even sure that the state can prove probable cause to analyze this case right now," she said.

Apodaca denied playing a role in the killing in an interview with an investigator, according to police videos released last month, but the footage also shows officers examining text messages in which he appears to encourage McCulley to carry out the attack.

The messages — which span from the night of Oct. 28 until the day of the killing — indicate the pair were planning how to clean up a "mess" in the garage.

The newly released footage shows McCully run inside the house when officers arrived in response to a report of a stabbing. They chased her into a cluttered backyard and attempted to kick down the door just before McCulley and her mother, Lani McCulley, came outside.

After the officers explained why they had come to the home, Lani McCulley gave them keys to open the garage, where they found Jennings' body.

"There's a body?" Kiara McCulley exclaimed as the officers led her to a police car in handcuffs.

During an interview with Detective Javier Vigil, Kiara McCulley said she believed she has undiagnosed dissociative identity disorder — previously known as multiple personality disorder — which she said causes her to have different personalities, each with their own name. She said the personalities are able to control her, like a "video game."

"Sometimes it feels like it's getting shoved randomly or something," she said in the video. "They're playing your game, and you don't know what the hell's going on. Each memory kind of gets stored away, and whoever was playing gets to hold that, like, 'I don't want anyone else to see it.' "

McCulley also told investigators she had a long history with Jennings. A video circulating on social media shows her being raped by multiple men in 2016, she said, alleging Jennings collected money during the incident.

Both McCulley and Apodaca told Vigil they had been in a romantic relationship with Jennings in the past.

McCulley told Vigil that Apodaca had invited Jennings to stay at their house for the night, which made her angry. She remembered they all went to bed, she said, but couldn't recall a portion of the following morning.

"The next thing I remember is taking a shower. There's a chunk missing. ... I'm so confused," McCulley said.

She also told Vigil she had multiple dreams about killing and torturing Jennings, which she had revealed to Apodaca.

She told investigators Apodaca was a part of a "secret organization" called Ghost that "gets rid" of people who participate in sex crimes or hurt children. Apodaca had told her she would rise in the organization's ranks if she killed Jennings, she said in the interview.

"I'm still angry at her," McCulley said in the video. "Part of me hates her guts and wants to see her dead."

Lani McCulley also spoke with investigators, telling them her daughter and Jennings had known each other since Kiara McCulley was in third grade. Her daughter told her she had gotten into a fight with Jennings, Lani McCulley said, and she knew Kiara didn't want Jennings at the house.

"Why Grace was on that property was beyond my understanding," she said.