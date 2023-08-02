Suspect gets away in truck after punching a victim. Deputies say he stole it 2 hours earlier
A man is now behind bars after deputies said he used a getaway truck to commit another crime just hours later.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
On Monday, at 1:30 p.m., Hall County deputies were called to the gas station on Georgia 323 and Gillsville Highway near Mustang Drive about a stolen truck.
The victim told deputies that he was inside the store when a man, later identified as Abraham Rivas, 29, of Gainesville got in his parked Toyota Tundra pickup truck and drove off.
TRENDING STORIES:
Man who followed woman, shot her on I-85 after she cut him off learns his sentence
Treat Williams: Motorist charged in ‘Everwood’ actor’s death
17-year-old texts her friends that she’d been shot. She’s now facing multiple charges
Roughly two hours later, around 3:30 p.m. and 3:50 p.m., deputies received a call about a robbery that occurred near Georgia 13 and Atlanta Highway.
Investigators said Rivas snatched a necklace with a charm off the victim’s neck, punching the victim in the face before taking off in the stolen Toyota pickup truck.
According to the sheriff’s office, around 5:30 p.m., deputies found the stolen truck and Rivas in a parking lot on Thurmond Tanner Parkway.
Rivas was arrested and charged with theft by taking, robbery-sudden snatching and battery.
He remains behind bars without bond at the Hall County Jail.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: