Suspect gets away in truck after punching a victim. Deputies say he stole it 2 hours earlier

A man is now behind bars after deputies said he used a getaway truck to commit another crime just hours later.

On Monday, at 1:30 p.m., Hall County deputies were called to the gas station on Georgia 323 and Gillsville Highway near Mustang Drive about a stolen truck.

The victim told deputies that he was inside the store when a man, later identified as Abraham Rivas, 29, of Gainesville got in his parked Toyota Tundra pickup truck and drove off.

Roughly two hours later, around 3:30 p.m. and 3:50 p.m., deputies received a call about a robbery that occurred near Georgia 13 and Atlanta Highway.

Investigators said Rivas snatched a necklace with a charm off the victim’s neck, punching the victim in the face before taking off in the stolen Toyota pickup truck.

According to the sheriff’s office, around 5:30 p.m., deputies found the stolen truck and Rivas in a parking lot on Thurmond Tanner Parkway.

Rivas was arrested and charged with theft by taking, robbery-sudden snatching and battery.

He remains behind bars without bond at the Hall County Jail.

