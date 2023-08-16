Suspect gets life sentence in deadly cabaret shooting in Lubbock County

Kennon Shaw is escorted Friday out of the 364th District Court where he pleaded guilty to murder. His punishment, which ranges from 25 years to life in prison, will be determined after a bench trial set for Aug. 14.

A 53-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison after admitting to the fatal shooting last year of a bouncer at a gentlemen's club south of Lubbock.

District Judge William Eichman of the 364th District Court handed Kennon Shaw the maximum sentence for murder after a bench trial that began Monday.

Shaw entered what is called an open plea on Aug. 4 to a count of murder.

However, since his plea was not a result of a deal with the Lubbock County District Attorney's office, he asked for Eichman to determine his sentence.

Murder typically carries a punishment of five years to life in prison. However, Shaw's prior convictions were used to enhance his punishment to 25 years to life in prison.

He is represented by attorney Matt Chandler.

Shaw has been held at the Lubbock County Detention Center since March 23, 2022. He was initially arrested by U.S. Marshals March 16, 2022 in the 200 block of Pedernales Street in Austin, sheriff's officials announced at the time.

His charge stems from a Lubbock County Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation of a deadly shooting at the Angelwitch Cabaret in the 600 block of Country Road 7150.

Lubbock County Sheriff's deputies responded to a 1:50 a.m. shots fired call at the club and found Joseph Burk, 28, suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he died, according to an arrest warrant.

Burk was an employee of the club, which had a security camera system that captured the shooting, the warrant stated.

Video footage from the cameras reportedly show a man wearing blue cap, blue shirt and blue jeans arguing with Burk before the shooting, according to the warrant, which did not reveal the cause of the argument.

In the footage, the gunman also fires at the club's manager but misses, walks out of the club and drives away in a sliver or light gold Lincoln Town Car that has a paper buyer's tag.

Investigators identified Shaw as the gunman after comparing a prior booking photo to the video, the warrant stated.

Investigators traveled to Shaw's home in the 1500 block of East Cornell Street in Lubbock, where they found the Town Car, a vehicle he was known to drive.

