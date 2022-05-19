Suspect gets life sentence for robbing and killing Montegut man

Kirby Courteaux was a beloved figure in the Montegut community known for his cooking, love for Mardi Gras and helping people, his family members said.

On a fateful day in May in 2019, prosecutors said Terance Dupre took advantage of the 53-year-old's kindness by robbing and killing him at a boat launch in Pointe-aux-Chenes.

Dupre, 24, was sentenced to life in prison Thursday in Lafourche Parish after being convicted of second-degree murder in Courteaux’s shooting death.

“What Terance did was one of the most vile and heinous things that could be done,” said Assistant District Attorney Greg Stahlnecker, who prosecuted the case along with Assistant District Attorney Shaun George. “He robbed and killed somebody that he knew. I thought it was deplorable what he did.”

Another suspect in the case, Devante Matthews, 24, also of Montegut, pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Authorities began investigating Courteaux’s disappearance on May 14, 2019, after his family members reported him missing since May 11, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators learned Courteaux had been fatally shot during a robbery at a boat launch on La. 665 in Pointe-aux-Chenes in Lafourche Parish and his body taken to Morgan City. Lafourche detectives found bullet casings and other evidence at the scene.

“On the day of the murder he was actually preparing shrimp dinners for Mother’s Day,” Stahlnecker said. “He would do anything for anybody. Kirby was a beloved member of the community who was very involved. He was in the Lion’s Club, worked for DOTD and was always cooking for people. They took advantage of him.”

Morgan City Police found Courteaux’s body at Levee Road and Veterans Boulevard, authorities said. An autopsy later showed the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Prosecutors said Courteaux had four gunshot wounds: one through the back of his head, one through the neck and two in the back.

After Dupre shot Courteaux, he continued to drive the victim’s truck around town, stole his wallet and used his bank card to withdraw money, prosecutors said.

The suspects drove Courteaux’s body to a secluded area in Morgan City, where they tried to hide the evidence.

“He drove his truck with Kirby’s body in the bed and tossed him out like trash,” Stahlnecker said. “It’s just a really sad turn of events that unfolded.”

Dupre’s attorney, George Ledet, of Thibodaux, requested a new trial because he said his client’s conviction on April 29 was based on Matthews’ unreliable testimony.

“When you take out (Matthews’) testimony, the evidence does not support the conviction,” Ledet said Thursday.

State District Judge Christopher Boudreaux denied Ledet’s motions shortly before handing down the life sentence.

“The jury saw through his lies and saw the facts of the case,” Stahlnecker said. “They held him accountable.”

Courteaux’s sister, Rebecca Aronson, told Dupre during a tearful victim-impact statement Thursday he robbed the community of someone who went above and beyond to help others.

“May God have mercy on your soul because we won’t,” Aronson said.

After the judge announced the sentence, Dupre was handcuffed and escorted out of the courtroom as Courteaux’s family members looked on.

“The victim's family was satisfied with the outcome knowing Dupre will now spend the rest of his life in prison,” Stahlnecker said.

