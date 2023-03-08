Suspect gets plea deal for robbery after exchange of gunfire left teen dead in 2021

Eric Shaw, 21, of the Near East Side, right, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Franklin County Common Pleas Court to robbery with a firearm specification as part of a plea deal with Franklin County prosecutors that dropped murder charges. His attorney, Franklin County Assistant Public Defender Maureen David, said Shaw deeply regrets being there that day and following his codefendant, Deshajuan Carpenter.

A Columbus man involved in a 2021 robbery that turned into a deadly exchange of gunfire is facing at least six years in prison after Franklin County prosecutors gave him a plea deal that allowed him to avoid a murder conviction.

Eric Shaw, 21, of the Near East Side, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Franklin County Common Pleas Court to robbery with a firearm specification as part of his deal.

Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack's office asked county Common Pleas Judge Kimberly Cocroft to dismiss other charges, including aggravated murder and murder.

Cocroft dismissed the other charges and sentenced Shaw to an indefinite prison term of at least six years with a maximum of seven years and six months, at the joint recommendation of prosecutors and Shaw's attorney.

Shaw has over a year of jail credit for time served.

A light-colored Lincoln sedan with its doors open and multiple bullet holes in the front windshield sits behind crime scene tape at the back of a parking lot in 2021 at Bluff Gardens apartments complex off Tamarack Boulevard, north of Morse Road, in Columbus' Northland neighborhood. One man was killed, another wounded in a shooting there.

Who shot first is uncertain in cellphone sale turned deadly

Shaw and then-17-year-old Deshajuan Carpenter met a group in a parking lot in the Bluff Gardens apartment complex in Columbus' Northland neighborhood on the morning of Dec. 3, 2021 about a cellphone sale, said Franklin County Assistant Prosecutor Jack Wong in court Wednesday.

Shaw and Carpenter were in a car and 18-year-old Anthony Devon “Snookie” Miller-Dickerson was among the group in the parking lot, Wong said authorities learned after talking to witnesses.

"There is an attempt to sell a cellphone. (Shaw and Carpenter) pulled out firearms and started demanding the phone and money. And shots started ringing out. Mr. (Miller-)Dickerson was struck and killed by those shots," Wong said.

Medics pronounced Miller-Dickerson dead at the scene. Shaw also suffered a gunshot wound and went to a local hospital with Carpenter, where authorities found them.

Carpenter's defense attorney, Gregg Slemmer, previously told The Dispatch there are questions about who shot first.

Carpenter was originally charged with delinquency murder in juvenile court. His case was transferred to Franklin County Common Pleas Court on Sept. 28. He pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter on the same day. Cocroft sentenced Carpenter to an indefinite prison term of 10 years to 13 years and six months.

Shooting victim did not get to graduate high school

Wong declined to comment to The Dispatch on why Shaw was offered this plea.

"I would note for the record that we have complied with Marcy's Law in informing and talking with (Miller-Dickerson's) family regarding the reasons for this plea and the situation that we have here," Wong said during the court hearing.

Shaw apologized to Miller-Dickerson's family Wednesday in court.

His attorney, Franklin County Assistant Public Defender Maureen David, said Shaw deeply regrets being there that day and following Carpenter.

In letters read aloud by a victim's advocate during the sentencing hearing, Miller-Dickerson's family said it was extremely painful to lose the young man and to not see him graduate from KIPP Columbus High School.

Cocroft condemned Shaw for his "ridiculous choice" before sentencing him, telling him to think how he would feel if something similar to what happened to Miller-Dickerson happened to Shaw's 1-year-old son someday.

