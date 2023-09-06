Suspect in Gilgo Beach killings sued over labor violations in New York

Rex Heuermann, the man accused of being the Gilgo Beach killer, is being sued by New York state’s Labor Department for allegedly failing to pay outstanding damages for violating labor laws, court documents show.

Heuermann and his architecture firm, RH Consultants & Associates, owe $68,560.84, according to the lawsuit, filed in New York County Supreme Court by Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon. Supreme Court is the name of New York's top trial court.

The lawsuit says Heuermann and his firm underpaid an executive assistant in 2017 and 2018. The employee is owed a little over $20,000 in unpaid wages, according to an exhibit filed in the suit.

Heuermann and his firm agreed to settle unpaid wages, interest, damages and civil penalties amounting to $84,945.84 in 2021, two years before Heuermann was arrested and charged with murder, according to the suit. Heuermann previously made a payment of $16,385.

Heuermann, 59, was arrested in July and charged with three killings discovered almost 13 years ago. The remains were found on Gilgo Beach, south of Heuermann's Massapequa Park home, in 2010.

More human remains have been found on Gilgo Beach, and officials have said the cases remain under investigation.

The Sumter County, South Carolina, Sheriff’s Office said Thursday it was investigating whether the disappearance of a woman missing from there is connected to him.

Heuermann is charged with murder in the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello, whose remains were found in December 2010 as authorities searched for another missing woman.

He has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder.

Heuermann is in custody at the Suffolk County jail, online records show.

His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com