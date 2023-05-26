Suspect, girlfriend, her mom arrested after Newton County man murdered in broad daylight

Three people are facing charges related to the murder of Newton County man last month and a fourth is still on the run.

Deputies were called to a home in the Wildcat Creek Estates subdivision on April 3 where they found two people who had been shot just after 3 p.m.

A 21-year-old suffered critical injuries and Braxton Singleton, 20, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators say a third man showed up to Gwinnett Medical Center later that day. He was later identified as Julius Dennis, 20.

Deputies have now arrested Amin Ya-Sin, 21, and charged him with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of marijuana. It is unclear if Ya-Sin is the 21-year-old who was injured in the shooting.

Ya-Sin’s girlfriend, 18-year-old Eva Simmons, and her mother, 46-year-old Kristiana Simmons, were both arrested Friday morning and charged with tampering with evidence.

Officials have also issued warrants charging Dennis with murder, but he has not yet been taken into custody.

Anyone who knows where Dennis may be should contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at 678-625-1455.

